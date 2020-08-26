For the moment, Metro exists in a partially zombified state, running buses and trains at a frequency and capacity approaching pre-pandemic levels — but with passenger levels so severely reduced that some bus stops and subway stations are sparsely used or all but empty. That was not the plan. The restoration of service was timed months ago to coincide with the reopening of city and suburban schools, many of whose students use the system. When schools then decided that surging coronavirus transmission levels barred in-person instruction, Metro’s own plans, forged in conjunction with its 12,000-person workforce, were set.

Officials say the agency, with an annual operating budget of $2.1 billion but with passenger revenue badly depleted, has been losing $2 million per weekday. Until now, that shortfall has been covered by funds from the federal pandemic rescue passed in the spring, from which transit systems nationwide were thrown a lifeline. But with the federal funds running out and negotiations stalled in Congress on a new relief package, Metro’s prospects are grim. Absent a second bailout, and with cash-strapped localities likely to slash transit subsidies, the agency could be broke by the end of the year.

That would be a massive challenge for the federal government, whose employees, in normal times, depend largely on Metro to get to work. It would also be a calamity for the region’s economic prospects. Already, large numbers of Metro’s former passengers say they will not resume using the system until a coronavirus vaccine is available; in a July survey, fewer than a tenth of workers around Tysons, a major regional employment hub, said they were comfortable using public transit. If the network, sapped by deficits, is also forced to slash service hours, bus and train frequency and upkeep, public confidence in Metro could be irredeemably damaged.

AD

AD

The challenge for Metro is to anticipate demand, which could surge as contagion falls and businesses reopen, and stay ahead of it. It has attempted that, in the second half of August, by reopening most subway stations and bus routes, even as rail and bus passenger levels remained around a tenth and a third of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

That wing-and-a-prayer strategy depends on Congress stepping up to provide the means to get America’s transit systems moving again. Failing that, agencies such as Metro, and the economy generally, will remain at a standstill.