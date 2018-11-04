Considering the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s recent budget increase and its continually declining ridership rates, I am hesitant to support adding $20 million to the Metro budget to accommodate the proposed service changes outlined in the Oct. 30 Metro article “Wiedefeld’s budget proposal would increase Metro service.”

Although Metro officials claim that each of these proposals would raise Metro’s annual revenue by increasing ridership, I believe the proposals intended to increase the ridership specifically of workers who regularly commute to their offices by Metro would raise more revenue than those intended to increase the ridership specifically of one-time Metro users, such as tourists or weekend riders. This is because, even with the proposed accommodations, it would be difficult for Metro to beat the convenience and comfort of modern modes of transportation such as Uber and Lyft that already cater to one-time riders. Therefore, Metro should instead target regular commuters who would use their SmarTrip cards five days each week.

Based on this logic, rather than working on a variety of proposals with different target groups, Metro should focus on only the proposals that increase the ridership of regular commuters, such as restructuring rush-hour services, to maximize its revenue.

Tiffany Parise, McLean