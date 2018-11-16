Regarding the Nov. 16 Metro article “Council votes to fine, not arrest, Metro fare scofflaws”:

The D.C. Council’s attempts to decriminalize Metro riders’ failure to pay fares is wrong. Failing to pay the fare is theft, similar to shoplifting or skipping out on a restaurant tab. The penalties for failing to pay fares should be increased, not reduced. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority should provide additional security on Metrobuses and at Metrorail stations with the highest number of such thefts.

Lawful Metro riders should not have to pay for such freeloaders.

David C. Elmore, Great Falls