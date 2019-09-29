THE REPUTATION of former Metro chairman Jack Evans wasn’t the only thing that was tarnished amid the swirl of allegations that he used his public office to advance his private interests. Public trust in the Metro board was also badly shaken after it completely botched its handling of the allegations. It’s encouraging, then, that the board has taken a first step in its own rehabilitation by amending its code of ethics.

“The reforms will improve transparency, accountability and fairness of all parties,” board chairman Paul C. Smedberg said of revisions to the ethics policy that were approved on Thursday. The changes include a clearer definition of conflicts of interests, putting the transit agency’s inspector general in charge of investigations and opening the process to the public with requirements for written reports and discussions held in public.

As welcome as the changes are, it is too bad that they had to come about as a result of the public shaming of Metro for mishandling its probe of Mr. Evans’s conduct. “Surreal” was an apt description by The Post’s Robert McCartney of how the four-member ethics committee tried to keep its findings private by mandating that no written report or minutes of its deliberations be taken. Only after pressure from the governors of Virginia and Maryland and reporting by The Post were the findings made public, forcing Mr. Evans, also a D.C. Council member, to resign from the board. Corbett Price, the District’s other representative on the board, later resigned when it became clear he tried to cover up Mr. Evans’s violation.

Mr. Smedberg, who succeeded Mr. Evans, was a member of the ethics committee that found Mr. Evans to have a conflict of interest. “I know that I and several of the board members among us really do look forward to turn the page in these efforts,” he said. We bet. But it would be naive to think that Metro can move on from the scandal without answering remaining questions about why there was an attempt to let Mr. Evans off the hook and keep the public in the dark.