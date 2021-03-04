Hence attention should be paid to the admonition, issued this week by a top regulator, that Metro ignored its own safety rules governing how power is restored to the tracks after the completion of maintenance work, thereby endangering track workers. The violations occurred repeatedly since the start of this year, according to Sharmila Samarasinghe, chief operating officer at the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

The commission was established three years ago to provide muscular oversight for a transit system plagued by a history of dangerous and lethal incidents and a slipshod attitude toward safety. Its mission is to spotlight not only specific procedural snafus but also, more generally, deficits in Metro’s overall culture of safety. It has correctly focused its attention on the system’s Rail Operations Control Center.

The ROCC, as it’s known, functions as the subway’s nerve center; the safety of passengers and workers is largely in its hands. That’s why it was alarming last fall when the safety commission issued a blistering report that portrayed the control center’s roughly 100 employees as demoralized, overworked, undertrained and often indifferent to warnings about safety problems and disrepair.

Metro did not dispute the bulk of the problems laid out in the report, and, to its credit, responded with a blueprint for fixing many of them. Still, it is unsettling that in the past two months the ROCC has routinely ignored safety protocols for restoring power to track segments following maintenance work — specifically, by prematurely instructing workers to restore power on their own, thereby skipping a round of safety checks. “These procedures were violated dozens of times or more at the direction of some managers, creating immediate safety risks,” Ms. Samarasinghe said during the safety commission’s monthly meeting.

The lapses appear to have occurred outside of Metro’s pandemic-curtailed operating hours, meaning passengers were not using the system at the time. The risks were mainly to track workers. The problem is not a new one; the safety commission began calling attention to it in 2019. The fact that it recurs is unnerving.

Metro has made important progress since 2015, when a fatal smoke incident left a passenger dead at L’Enfant Plaza, after which the current general manager, Paul J. Wiedefeld, took control of the system. No doubt some tension is to be expected between the regulators at the safety commission and those they regulate at the transit agency. That should not, however, be cause for complacency.