Despite what the Aug. 20 editorial “Leaving Metro on a bad track” said, there is no evidence that Metro employees “pad their pensions by piling up overtime late in their careers.” The record showed, based on an experienced study by the pension plan actuary, that overtime was evenly distributed across the workforce. In addition, of the 10 major U.S. transit systems, only two impose limits on pensions. To control costs, Metro should reduce excessive unscheduled overtime and end the manpower shortage.

Metro’s proposal to put new hires into a defined-contribution 401(k) plan also never made sense. The Local 689 plan is well funded and projected to be 92 percent funded in 10 years. The cost of the proposed 401(k) plan is identical to the existing pension plan. Metro even admitted there would be no savings.

The failed leadership, unwillingness to negotiate and bully tactics of General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld are what backed Metro into a corner, not this arbitration panel and not our union. It is true that Metro faces a challenge with the statute calling for a 3 percent cap on increases in operating costs enacted in Virginia. However, that legislation should not compete with an employee’s right to arbitrate. We are thankful that the arbitration panel agreed.

Raymond Jackson, Forestville

The writer is second vice president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689.