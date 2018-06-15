Michael D. Brown, a U.S. shadow senator for the District, at work in his office in the basement of the John A. Wilson Building in Washington on April 27. (Joshua Yospyn/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 15 Metro article “Identity confusion aiding D.C. candidate?”:

I have been an outspoken advocate for D.C. statehood for more than 12 years. My picture has appeared several times in The Post and other papers; it was in the Washington Times this week. I have appeared many times on local television and radio and collected more than 10,000 petition signatures in five campaigns, speaking to thousands of voters. I have been elected three times. I have been president of a citizens association for 10 years and have held volunteer positions in four wards.

A half-baked survey of six people on the street and the testimony of one person at an event for my opponent does not prove anything. Both times I have been elected as D.C.’s shadow senator, I won every ward of the city. In a race for an at-large D.C. Council seat against Phil Mendelson, now the council chairman, I got 28 percent of the vote, better than Michael A. Brown’s best. To say I benefited from his popularity is unfounded.

The implication that I win because African Americans are too uninformed to realize there are two people with a common name is insulting to the hundreds of thousands of D.C. voters who have supported my campaigns.

I have name recognition because I have worked hard in this city for more than 35 years, and people know me.

The writer, a Democrat, is a

U.S. shadow senator for the District.