Even if you put aside the early 2017 statements by President Trump and Vice President Pence concerning Mr. Flynn’s lies, we know Mr. Flynn lied from the court filings of Attorney General William P. Barr’s Justice Department and Mr. Flynn’s lawyers. In its U.S. District Court filing asking that all charges against Mr. Flynn be dismissed, the Justice Department states that Mr. Flynn lied. The filing states that, and Mr. Barr said when commenting on the filing, Mr. Flynn’s “false statements” were not a crime, asserting that Mr. Flynn’s lie was not material to the FBI’s investigation. In its filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Mr. Flynn’s lawyers do not dispute that Mr. Flynn lied. They, too, assert Mr. Flynn’s lie to the FBI was not material.
Mr. Will’s argument about the dangers of plea bargains would be more persuasive if he had not misled his readers about the fact that Mr. Flynn did lie to the FBI.
Gordon Stoner, Silver Spring
George F. Will showed what “privilegehoarding” looks like by painting Michael Flynn as a victim of coercive plea bargaining in the federal justice system.
It is rare for the privileged — who can afford the services of prominent law firms — to suffer from coercive law enforcement tactics. Rather, it is the poor and underprivileged who routinely end up in state prisons and local jails for years, not months, after passing through a gantlet of pressure tactics in the back of a police station, inadequate legal representation and coercive plea bargaining. But they, unlike Mr. Flynn, do not have friends in high places.
Francisco Gonzalez, Bethesda