At this moment, when there is a collective fatigue of all things related to President Trump’s indecency, Michael Gerson’s Dec. 17 op-ed, “The coward’s conception of heroism,” was a shining reprieve. His uplifting message about the power of love, stemming from humility and decency, was a balm of hope. Surely there are still a few honest and good men and women in the GOP. The very soul of our nation depends on it.