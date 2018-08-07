It is a darned shame that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) chose to deprive 700,000 people in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District of a voting House member for nearly a year, until after November’s election [“In race to replace Conyers, fury over his downfall,” front page Aug. 5 ]. It’s sad that a federal judge let that stand. Still, these mistreated Michiganders do have state legislators and two U.S. senators. And they will have a voting representative once more during the lame-duck session.

Contrast that with 700,000 people in the District of Columbia who have no voting representation, ever, in either our national legislature (Congress) or any state legislature. How much sadder that Judge Merrick Garland let that stand in 2000 (over Judge Louis F. Oberdorfer’s strong dissent).

David Jonas Bardin, Washington