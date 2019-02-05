The Jan. 31 Metro article “Short-term-rental bill would override Fairfax” missed one essential component: Virginia’s abusive Dillon Rule. I don’t have an opinion on whether Fairfax County should limit short-term rentals, nor should I; I don’t live there. Neither do most of the legislators who will decide whether the residents of Fairfax, deliberating for “more than a year,” are competent to decide for themselves.

The 10th Amendment reserves all powers to the states or to the people unless expressly granted to the federal government. The framers included that amendment to prevent an undue concentration of power at the federal level. Yet the Dillon Rule stands the 10th Amendment on its head by stating that those rights not specifically granted to local government or to the people are deemed aggregated to the state.

Virginia is composed of substantially different localities — urban, rural, mountainous, seaside — driven by different imperatives and exigencies. They should not be micromanaged from Richmond. Perhaps it is time for an amendment to the state constitution, something along the lines of “The powers not delegated to the Commonwealth by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the cities and counties, are reserved to the cities and counties, or to the people.”

John H. Haldeman, Williamsburg