Mr. Wilson indicated there has been a large bump in voter participation since “the adoption of individualized campaign analytics,” and appeared to attribute that to microtargeting. He ignored other possible explanations for the bumps. Equally important, the bumps in total voters that he reported are misleading. For example, he claimed an increase of more than 8 million voters between the 2012 and 2016 elections, but census data show a slightly smaller share of the total voting-age population (56.0 percent) voted in 2016 election than in the 2012 election (56.5 percent). The share of the voting-age population registered to vote also fell slightly between the 2008 and 2016 elections.