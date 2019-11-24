Mr. Wilson indicated there has been a large bump in voter participation since “the adoption of individualized campaign analytics,” and appeared to attribute that to microtargeting. He ignored other possible explanations for the bumps. Equally important, the bumps in total voters that he reported are misleading. For example, he claimed an increase of more than 8 million voters between the 2012 and 2016 elections, but census data show a slightly smaller share of the total voting-age population (56.0 percent) voted in 2016 election than in the 2012 election (56.5 percent). The share of the voting-age population registered to vote also fell slightly between the 2008 and 2016 elections.
Third, Mr. Wilson argued that “addressing false ads in a free society does not require constraints on speech but rather transparency on the part of the advertiser.” But if transparency through full disclosure alone is sufficient to deter false statements, how would Mr. Wilson explain the thousands of false or misleading statements President Trump has authored on Twitter?
Stephen Silberman, Arlington