The article focused on the brave people operating a factory at great personal loss and their desire not to be part of the White House circus. That made me proud, because I have always thought that most Americans want to and will do the right thing. Refusing to let the president bumble around their precious facility and risk the clean conditions they have worked so hard to maintain is the kind of standard I wish we would see everywhere.
Perhaps the next flight demonstration will be C-130s carrying needed supplies to the health-care workers rather than fighter jets painting pretty but useless stripes in the air over the buildings where workers are saving lives.
Mike Moore, Alexandria