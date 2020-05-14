Regarding the May 12 news article “Trump visit scuttled as factory workers worry about risks”:

I was appalled to see the photographs of the vice president and his staffer interacting without any protection with the staff of the Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria. It was more stunning to read in the caption that it was a day before the vice president’s aide, Katie Miller, was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. One can only assume that reelection photo opportunities are more important than the health of the patients and staff at the facility. Prisons, meatpacking plants and these facilities, filled with people at high risk, deserve to be given support and care, not to be used to get a few quick shots for the TV and print ads.

The article focused on the brave people operating a factory at great personal loss and their desire not to be part of the White House circus. That made me proud, because I have always thought that most Americans want to and will do the right thing. Refusing to let the president bumble around their precious facility and risk the clean conditions they have worked so hard to maintain is the kind of standard I wish we would see everywhere.

Perhaps the next flight demonstration will be C-130s carrying needed supplies to the health-care workers rather than fighter jets painting pretty but useless stripes in the air over the buildings where workers are saving lives.

Mike MooreAlexandria