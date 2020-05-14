I was appalled to see the photographs of the vice president and his staffer interacting without any protection with the staff of the Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria. It was more stunning to read in the caption that it was a day before the vice president’s aide, Katie Miller, was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. One can only assume that reelection photo opportunities are more important than the health of the patients and staff at the facility. Prisons, meatpacking plants and these facilities, filled with people at high risk, deserve to be given support and care, not to be used to get a few quick shots for the TV and print ads.