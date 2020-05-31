In 4½ years as U.S. ambassador to Chad, I frequently entertained Americans. These were resident American businesspeople or U.S. government personnel passing through to provide services to our embassy. Once or twice a year, I entertained the small American community in the capital, about 150 people. The kids loved my pool; everyone found the verdant garden a welcome respite from the hot, mud-brick city. For me, as for countless U.S. ambassadors, this was at personal expense.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s best defense of the dinners would be to release their guest lists to demonstrate a foreign policy objective. I fear this won’t happen absent a Freedom of Information Act inquiry.
Christopher E. Goldthwait, Washington