As a Marine Corps veteran, I was appalled to learn of the unsafe family housing conditions at Camp Lejeune, N.C. [“At Marine camp, families long for safer housing” Politics & the Nation, Oct. 7]. It is not only the service members who make sacrifices for our country; their families do also. Nowadays, we are encouraged to tell members of the military and veterans, “Thanks for your service.” That’s not enough. It is time for us to insist that our government officials correct this unsafe situation at Camp Lejeune and wherever the problem exists at other military bases.

Jack M. Sands, Waldorf