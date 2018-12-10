Catherine Rampell, in her Dec. 7 op-ed, “Kids these days aren’t the problem,” posited that millennials are being blamed for all of society’s woes, but, in the end, her argument was nothing more than a reverse continuation of the finger-pointing she feels from older generations.

By the way, how can a generation be broke and simultaneously be the chief consumers of overpriced kale salads at Sweetgreen? Debt of any form — be it student or consumer — can get paid down much more quickly by personal responsibility and thrift, including, say, preparing one’s own meals. But that’s such an old-fashioned notion now, isn’t it?

Matthew D. Lewis, Olney