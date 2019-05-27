In her May 23 op-ed, “Leave millennials alone!,” Helaine Olen opined that millennial bashing is particularly nasty because we assume that “individual behavior is the cause of economic woes, and not the result of them.” This kind of dichotomous thinking dives to the heart of our current ideological and political divide. Like a fairy tale streaming on our televisions, we are all either villains or victims. Perhaps more nuance is required.

Yes, no doubt some millennials faced some degree of adversity. What generation hasn’t? On the other hand, many millennials grew up at a time of unprecedented opportunity and national wealth, and were, perhaps, insulated from the challenges that can result in personal growth, grit and the perseverance needed to succeed in a competitive world. Despite those advantages, they failed to secure their future. If we continue to think that those who do not succeed fail because they are “victims” of the environment, then millennials will embrace that identity and remain, well, millennials.

Tom O'Hare, Charlestown, R.I.