Peter Dreier and Steve Rosenthal’s Dec. 3 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The bush-league treatment of Marvin Miller,” was basically a one-sided paean to Marvin Miller, who served as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 through 1982. When Miller became prominent in the United Steelworkers union in the late 1950s and started negotiating contracts, the U.S. steel industry was on top of the world. By the time Mr. Miller left for the players union, the U.S. industry had lost its international prominence as a steel producer and today is a non-player. As for baseball, yes, he helped the players in revising the salary structure. The cost: at least three decades in which the major-market teams, with some exceptions, dominated the game.