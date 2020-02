In addition to the bounteous prayers of Episcopal Bishop Michael B. Curry, the president receives the prayers from millions of Americans across a multitude of religious faiths. Every Saturday, during the Sabbath service, many Jews read “A Prayer for Our Country.” There are numerous versions of this prayer, but one reads, “May our judges, elected leaders, and all who hold public office exercise their responsibilities with wisdom, fairness, and justice for all. Fill them with love and kindness, and bless them that they may walk with integrity on the paths of peace and righteousness.”