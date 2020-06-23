Regarding the June 20 editorial “Change the name. Now.”:

I agree it is time — long past time — for Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Washington football team, to wake up to the real world and to appreciate the deep feelings of hurt his team’s mascot is causing to Native Americans, however long is its tradition. In its stead, we can all take genuine pride in renaming it in honor of one of their heroes. My suggestion is Team Chief Joseph or Team Chief Neolin. Among many others, they, in the words of Biography.com, “revealed an entirely different way of living that Americans are able to admire today.”

Mani Subramanian, McLean

I have loved the Redskins since they moved to Washington in 1937. Until recently, I saw no good reason to change that exciting name. However, age 93 is not too old to learn, change and grow. Having recently observed the intensity of the pain suffered by people of color for so long, I am now of the position that if my brother is offended, I am also offended. Change the name. Have a contest to select a new one and celebrate it. That will be a positive development for the team and the entire sport.

Bob Hudson, Silver Spring