Mani Subramanian, McLean
I have loved the Redskins since they moved to Washington in 1937. Until recently, I saw no good reason to change that exciting name. However, age 93 is not too old to learn, change and grow. Having recently observed the intensity of the pain suffered by people of color for so long, I am now of the position that if my brother is offended, I am also offended. Change the name. Have a contest to select a new one and celebrate it. That will be a positive development for the team and the entire sport.
Bob Hudson, Silver Spring