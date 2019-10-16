A “massive carbon tax”? Is massive out-of-control global warming preferable? A 43 percent increase in an electric bill comes out to a daily increase of $1.69 ($118 is the average monthly electric bill in the United States). A 14 percent increase in the gasoline price comes out to an added 37 cents per gallon (average U.S. price is $2.64). Apply the tax gradually by just over 3 cents a month — something you’d hardly notice given the volatility of gasoline prices — and in one year, there you have it. Maybe some people will buy hybrid cars instead of SUVs. In parts of Europe, people pay close to $8 per gallon for the stuff. Is this such an unreasonable adjustment to keep us from cooking Planet Earth? How did we ever fund the cost of World War II and the Cold War? Global warming is a similar massive challenge.