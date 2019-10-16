Because revenue from a carbon tax would be designed to be returned to consumers, the net effect for most people would be zero. You pay more for electricity and gasoline, but you get a refund of the additional amount paid. The benefit to the world would be not just “massive” but enormous. Too many people, conditioned by years of anti-tax politicians whose solution to every problem is to cut taxes, think of all taxes as bad. A carbon tax, in this case, is a good tax.
Harvey Bronstein, Arlington
AD
AD