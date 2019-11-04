Bauxite, the ore used to make aluminum, was known to exist in the surrounding hills. Mining the ore was periodically discussed but rejected after tests determined that it was not economically feasible and because rapid growth would be detrimental to the social fiber of Kyebi and the surrounding communities.

Nevertheless, I heard arguments that such a project would be worth the costs. Ghana is a wonderful country, and the Akyem Abuakwa are honorable people with a rich history and culture. They deserve to reap the benefits of the natural resources endowed on their lands. However, a bauxite project as described in this article would cause enormous harm to the rivers, farmlands and social structure in this beautiful part of the world, harm from which it might never recover. I fear that the Ghanaian government and the people of Kyebi will succumb to the allure and attractiveness of the proposed Chinese financing. Therefore, I hope this plan is rejected to protect their environment and heritage.