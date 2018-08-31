Daniel Richichi is a Baltimore resident and former police officer in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Is Baltimore in a better place then it was seven years ago? Is the city heading in the right direction? The response you will hear varies depending on who is answering the question.

Cranes and scaffolding spread throughout the neighborhoods around Baltimore’s Inner Harbor could lead one to say that it appears to be better than it was. Blocks away, where the buildings — along with any sense of hope — are crumbling, the question will produce a drastically different response.

Your perspective on Baltimore hinges on where your gaze lies. If you are looking at one of the city’s most violent communities, you have seen your neighbors, friends and family being shot and killed at about twice the rate of seven years ago. The promises of change by the politicians ring empty in your ears. As their supposed support for the Black Lives Matter movement grows, unprecedented numbers of such lives find their tragic end on streets and hospital beds throughout the city. One hundred and five more black residents of Baltimore were murdered in 2017 than in 2011. Do those in power believe that the additional black lives lost truly matter?

Other residents, those with their eyes fixed on the prosperous side of the city, will throw their hands up and ask, “What can be done?” Baltimore’s select few, those chosen by the people of the city, serve to calm the crowd. They appease their constituents by promising to implement change. They talk of how they have a tall order before them. That a steep hill must be climbed to restore Baltimore’s charm. Those in office, with the ability to make real change, have been as fruitful in their endeavors as Sisyphus. Their misfeasance has forced many communities into filling the role of Atlas, with all of the weight on their shoulders.

The snake-oil salesmen of the Wild West would stroll into town and falsely advertise an overpriced panacea to the unwitting townspeople. Do the occupants of City Hall earnestly believe they are offering anything different? As they carry out their duties as public servants, do they realize they are performing the roles of charlatans? The truth lies with them. But for the citizens of Baltimore, the truth remains speculation.

The Baltimore Police Department is bequeathed unto the residents of Charm City. From 2011 to 2017, the city’s homicide rate increased 76 percent A common misconception is that the police department lacks the funding to properly perform its duties. The 2018 per capita budget of the Baltimore Police Department is about $835; it was $609 in 2011 (adjusted for inflation). The current figure lies in stark comparison to the budgets of police departments in other violent cities. The police departments of Oakland, Calif.; Chicago; Detroit; and New Orleans have per capita budgets of $653, $577, $465 and $408, respectively. Despite spending less, these cities all maintain homicide rates lower than Baltimore’s.

What can be done? If the mayors or city councils of these other cities have a magic wand, perhaps the authorities in Baltimore should ask to borrow it. Outside of wizardry, there are no shortcuts or simple solutions. The best course of action would be an emulation of successful programs that have brought tangible results in other cities. New York’s Project Fast Track and Chicago’s Violence Reduction Strategy have delivered results. In less than two years, these programs reduced shootings and subsequent homicides in both cities. Baltimore’s mayor needs to lead the police department in implementing programs modeled after these examples.

What hope is there for those whose lives are saturated with violence? That largely depends on the decisions made by politicians. There is a pathway toward hope for the dispirited residents of Baltimore. The compass exists. The question remains whether it will be put to good use. Will those in power chart the course and lead the way forward, or will they guide the city on a journey that will again end right where it began?