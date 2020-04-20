Even then, a problem may arise if market incentives are not sufficient to motivate industry to ramp up short-term capacity. This is addressed by the Defense Production Act (DPA), which authorizes the federal government to shoulder an emergency response by purchasing essential goods, commanding industry to produce them with a guarantee of a reasonable profit. This approach avoids the profiteering we now see in vendors pitting buyers against one another in bidding wars and engaging in outright price gouging.

The present administration urged Congress to cut SNS funding. In 2018, it dismissed the entire pandemic response chain of command in the Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies that monitored compliance with the Pandemic Influenza Plan. The administration has failed to exercise authority under the DPA to acquire and allocate essential medical supplies and to replenish the stockpile. President Trump justifies this failure by maintaining that states, not the federal government, are responsible for acquiring essential medical supplies to fight the pandemic.

AD

AD

It is a shame the opportunities this administration has missed.

Carl Hevener, Edgewater

The writer administered registrations under the voluntary agreements portions of the Defense

Production Act at the Federal Trade Commission.

Regarding the April 16 news article “U.S. pays premium to 3rd-party vendors for N95 masks”:

The government is paying more than $5 each for N95 masks, more than eight times the normal cost. These companies are making a huge profit while risking the lives of those who have the disease and the health-care workers who are helping.

Many of these companies have the resources to manufacture these masks. These companies are being selfish as people whom they could help are dying.

AD

Even those who don’t have as many resources are doing their best to help. People have been making cloth masks. They are spending their time and money to help protect those who come in contact with the patients and are working to save lives. These huge companies that can do something to help should make sacrifices to help in such a global disaster.

AD

Grace Cullen, Arlington

The arguments in the April 16 op-ed “We’ve never backed a Democrat for president — until now,” by George T. Conway III, Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson, were on target and reflected the sentiments I hear from Republicans who aren’t fooled by party spin.

I’d add only that all voters should vote for candidates who run against the Republican legislators who have aggressively enabled President Trump to mismanage the problems we now are wrestling with.

AD

Chief among the enablers are current Republicans in the House and Senate.

John Ford, Bethesda

The Lincoln Project advisory board members’ endorsement of former vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wasn’t surprising, as the group has the narrow purpose of defeating President Trump [“We’ve never backed a Democrat for president — until now,” April 16, op-ed]. After the next election, these traditional Republicans could usefully turn their attention to a larger task: rebuilding the Republican Party.

AD

The United States needs a creative, conservative political party that believes in limited, effective federal government. The ideal Republican Party would be fact- and science-based, know that effective government means balancing initiatives and limits, and that good but limited government is an essential foundation for a creative capitalist economy, and would counter the view of many current Democrats that more government is the solution to all problems.

AD

Renée Mathieu, Washington

In these trying times, Scott Turow’s April 16 Thursday Opinion column about the merits of the much-maligned pocket handkerchief, “There’s no better time to bring back the pocket handkerchief,” brought a welcome (and nostalgic) smile to my face. From the time I was a pre-teenager more than 50 years ago, I’ve rarely left the house without that plain old folded piece of white cotton in the back right pocket of my jeans, khakis or dress slacks. Bravely bearing the slings and arrows of abuse heaped upon me by my young son and wife, I simply never felt I was fully dressed until that square of unassuming cloth was where the universe always intended it to be.

AD

My “hankies” handled their many calls to service without complaint or hesitation over the years, and most recently have been used when my wife’s allergies act up and she sheepishly asks to borrow it. (Et tu, Angela?) As the saying goes, revenge is a dish best served cold. There’s nothing so sweet as being proved both prescient and right after so many years.

AD