President Trump’s handling of the Jamal Khashoggi affair is further evidence of his lack of background, experience and moral ethics requisite to satisfactorily perform his duties as president.

Mr. Trump’s responses to the media concerning the mysterious disappearance and possible murder of Mr. Khashoggi have been dismal. His only concern is economic, without a scintilla of regard for the moral consequences involved. No other U.S. president of either political party would fail to take a strong position, including demands for immediate full disclosure, from Saudi Arabia in this case.

The Saudis need us far more than we need them. Yes, we might have more than $100 billion worth of defense contracts with the Saudis. Yes, they can order arms, ships and planes from others. So what?

James Carville said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” But there are things even more important. Such as the national morality based on the Constitution and forged in 242 years of history, during which wars were fought for those principles and ideals.

This is not about politics. It is about the very principles upon which this nation is based and exists.

Jerry Rose, Falls Church

The writer is a retired U.S. Army colonel and Foreign Service officer.

That was nice of Elliott Abrams to offer so many friendly bits of public-relations advice to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [“Do the Saudis understand the stakes?,” op-ed, Oct. 11]. The crown prince may be particularly appreciative given that it is now global news that he may have ordered the execution of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a known critic. (Or was it just an abduction “gone wrong”?)

Mr. Abrams used his op-ed to send helpful advice to the “enlightened despot” so that he can better whitewash this little mess he has created. At least Mr. Abrams clearly identified himself as a “defender of the new regime.” In this role, he helps to ensure that the crown prince can “regain control of his own” fate and to strengthen his assertion that Saudi Arabia “will remain for a very long time an absolute monarchy.” What a noble objective.

Phelan Wyrick, Silver Spring