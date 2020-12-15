“The electoral college has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” Mr. McConnell said on the Senate floor, before welcoming Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris as the first female vice president. This ends nearly six weeks of toxic silence on the matter since every major network called the race for Mr. Biden.

Perhaps as important, the majority leader moved to head off the last-chance strategy that some Trump dead-enders in the House are pursuing. Mr. McConnell reportedly advised GOP senators not to object to the counting of Mr. Biden’s electoral votes at a Jan. 6 congressional session, when lawmakers will gather to officially receive and tally the votes cast by electors Monday. If a single senator were to co-sign an objection to counting a state’s electoral votes, members of Congress would have to take a formal vote on whether to accept them. The vote would fail in both chambers, but not before granting President Trump’s lies about widespread fraud more plausibility than they deserve.

But one can appreciate that Mr. McConnell has officially broken with efforts to overturn a free and fair election, while still regretting the damage he and his party have done over the past month and a half. Republican senators argued that there would be nothing to fear from waiting for the full, formal electoral college process to play out. Republican voters would be mollified if they saw courts consider charges of election fraud. The president needed time and space to accept his defeat.

In fact, the opposite has occurred. Polls show that hosts of GOP voters now reject Mr. Biden’s legitimacy, and Mr. Trump is only intensifying his campaign of lies. Electoral college electors had to meet Monday under heavy security in locked-down buildings — or even in undisclosed locations — for fear of violence from Trump fanatics. Even as Mr. McConnell congratulated Mr. Biden Tuesday, Mr. Trump retweeted a threat to jail Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-Ga.), whom he blames for not doing enough to try to steal their state’s electoral votes for him. “This Fake Election can no longer stand,” the president declared after a weekend of violence driven by militant Trump supporters rallying in D.C., citing a wild conspiracy theory about electronic voting machines. “Get moving Republicans.”

Millions of Republican voters may now believe that their democracy no longer functions — not because there was fraud, but because their leaders lied to them or remained silent while others did so. Even many Republicans who refused to help Mr. Trump try to overturn the presidential results are signaling that they will pursue new voting restrictions in the name of election integrity, acting on the basis of the falsehoods about the voting system that Republicans have promoted since the election. Their defaming of democracy hurts us all.