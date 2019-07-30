Reading Dana Milbank’s July 28 Sunday Opinion column, “Putin’s meddling enabler: Mitch McConnell,” brought me to the conclusion that our system of government is seriously flawed if one man (or woman) can impede the progress of every legislative effort to combat foreign interference, Russian or otherwise, in our elections.

Mr. Milbank’s column, coupled with the July 28 front-page article on the growing “trolling” industry in the Philippines, “Online trolls are shaping politics,” creates a plainly terrifying scenario.

And now we are to lose the leadership of Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats. It only gets worse.

Judith MacArthur, Rockville

Read more letters to the editor.