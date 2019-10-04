With the GOP holding a slim 53-to-47 majority, and with Mr. McConnell, plus about two dozen other Republican senators, up for reelection next year, would the majority leader risk losing control of the Senate by marching them into a political Death Valley where they were asked to fall on their swords for Mr. Trump? I think not.

Mr. McConnell will find some way to avoid it, lest he lose his post, because Republican senators would have to vote up or down on Mr. Trump’s guilt — in an election year — and run the great risk of losing the whole ballgame. Mr. McConnell’s self-protection instinct is rather strong.

William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson, N.C.

One of the more frightening aspects to be uncovered during the initial impeachment inquiry is the lack of cooperation given by Attorney General William P. Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Yes, they were selected by President Trump, but both had to be approved for their jobs by the Senate. That approval comes with a sworn pledge to uphold the laws of this country. By obstructing the impeachment proceedings, are they not violating their oaths of office? It is a sad day when the chief legal expert and chief foreign affairs officer of this nation pander to the needs of one man over the needs of the country they are sworn to protect.

Ellen Coffey, Cumberland, Md.

