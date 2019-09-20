Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) termed the confirmation process of Brett M. Kavanaugh “a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate” [“New claim stirs calls for Kavanaugh impeachment,” front page, Sept. 16]. The refusal of the Senate Judiciary Committee controlled by the Republicans to insist that the FBI investigate all allegations of sexual misconduct and not limit its scope is a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate.

Mr. McConnell’s failure to allow the Senate to perform its advice-and-consent role by refusing to hold hearings for Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate.

Mr. McConnell’s refusal to bring to the Senate floor bills passed by the House is a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate. Mr. McConnell’s belief that the permission of the president is necessary for legislative debate and action in the Senate is a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate.

A book with many dark and embarrassing chapters for the Senate under the so-called leadership of Mr. McConnell could be written. It would be a heavy tome.

Jacalyn Kalin, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.