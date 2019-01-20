Regarding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Jan. 18 Friday Opinion essay, “H.R. 1 is really the Democrat Politician Protection Act”:

The Democratic majority in the House is the result of an election won by Democrats by nearly 10 million votes despite the gerrymandering in many red states intended to thwart the will of the people.

The Republican tax cut he bragged about overwhelmingly helped corporations and the wealthy but did very little for the poor and middle class, and polls show it’s not very popular. Proposals regarding a new social agenda including expanded health care are not “far-left proposals” but are favored by a majority of Americans. He should regard them as “centrist.” Why is the party that had been so worried about budget deficits for the previous eight years so profligate now?

And, I would like to know, if there’s such a crisis at the southern border, why did the Republican-controlled House and Senate, working with a Republican president, not fund their beloved wall for the past two years?

William Hettinger, Potomac

In his essay , Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) bravely proclaimed that “I’m as firm a supporter as anyone of vigorous debate and a vibrant political discourse.” If that’s true, then he should overcome his fear of President Trump and immediately bring to the Senate floor for vigorous debate the House-passed measures to reopen the federal government.

Brad Engdahl, Minneapolis

One can’t help but gasp at the audacity, mendacity and fact-twisting by someone who could easily marshal his Republican allies in finding a solution to the shutdown by overriding a White House veto and passing the very bill the Republicans had previously agreed to.

After all, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is a master at getting things done when he puts his mind to it. One need not look any further than the shameful episode surrounding Judge Merrick Garland. But right now his own 2020 reelection is more important than the plight of the furloughed. Because President Trump is more popular in Kentucky than Mr. McConnell is, this sitting on his hands is his own (CYA) Protection Act.

Marie-Annick Hoffman, Washington

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered his view of the Democratic efforts to curb corruption and expand voting rights. In these turbulent times, Mr. McConnell did not choose as his main topic the government shutdown, border security, NATO membership, Middle Eastern policy, Russia sanctions or any other immediate and arguably more pressing issue. Instead, rather than focusing his considerable influence and attention on solving the government shutdown severely affecting American workers and already damaging our growing economy, he wrote about threats to his power.

There is no other reading. Mr. McConnell’s priority is not American families, the safety of our troops in Syria, the trust of our allies in Europe or the improvement of security on our southern border. Mr. McConnell’s priority is power.

Lon Zanetta, Midlothian