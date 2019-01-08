Sen. David Perdue’s (R-Ga.) Jan. 6 Sunday Opinion essay critical of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), “An attack that smacks of jealousy,” confused President Trump’s achievements with his demeanor and attitudes about how a president should lead. As Mr. Romney pointed out, whatever successes Mr. Trump has achieved have been diminished by his divisive, often petty and crude approach.

Further, Mr. Perdue criticized Mr. Romney for making public his dissatisfaction with the president. By writing plainly about how upset he is by the president’s ways, Mr. Romney made clear what some other Republican lawmakers have stated to the media without openly identifying themselves. That was a courageous stand, more so than whispered, not-for-attribution criticisms uttered by other legislators.

Mr. Romney has the standing as a former Republican presidential candidate to clearly state his views about the president. He undoubtedly takes full responsibility for losing the 2012 election and should not be pilloried about his statements in that campaign and how they contributed to his loss. Mr. Perdue would be well advised to accept Mr. Romney’s views, no matter how much they differ from his own, rather than adopt the same kind of divisive criticism that he decried in his essay.

Michael A. Sweeney, Rehoboth Beach, Del.