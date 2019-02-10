Regarding the Feb. 8 front-page obituary for Frank Robinson, “Barrier-breaking baseball player and manager”:

When Frank Robinson went to Baltimore in 1966, real estate agents would show him homes only in black neighborhoods. His all-star Orioles teammate Brooks Robinson grew up in the segregated South — Arkansas. But he lived next to a school for the deaf and was compassionate about those facing obstacles in life.

Brooks Robinson embraced Frank Robinson, and they helped build a championship ballclub. The duo set an example of teamwork and racial harmony, an exciting winning spirit during those turbulent 1960s. The Robinsons were a model of true friendship who, through their most genuine affection and respect for each other, made their team and time most special.

Steven Cohen, Alexandria