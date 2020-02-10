Progressive vs. moderate for the Democrats is simply a non-starter. There really is no such choice to be made if the Democrats want to win the election and thereafter put a meaningful program in place. Given the highly divided nature of U.S. politics today, if the Democrats do not come up with a “moderate” ticket, they will only add to that divide. Proposing to move far and fast on a wide range of programs that have the full support of only 25 to 30 percent of the country’s voters will not get the job done. That said, “moderate” should not mean a lack of progress; it can and should mean strategic progress — progress packaged to respect the realities of a country that is deeply divided now, but that, with strong but sensitive leadership, can be brought closer together and educated as to the need and means to keep up with a rapidly changing world.