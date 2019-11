The Nov. 6 news article “U.S. should consider pooling AI data with other countries, commission says” addressed concerns over autonomous artificial-intelligence-driven weapons and the U.S. military’s involvement in their development. These concerns are unwarranted. Modern artificial intelligence, especially in the field of computer vision, is a roulette wheel. The best models are pretty accurate, but do the math: If a model is correct 99 percent of the time, then in a war, the thousands of killer drones people are afraid of will shoot the wrong person hundreds of times upon deployment.