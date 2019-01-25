Volunteers with the nonprofit Border Angels leave water and clothes in a remote area near the fence at the U.S.-Mexico border, in Tecate, Calif., on Dec. 29, 2018. (Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images)

The Jan. 22 news article “4 who left food, water for migrants are convicted” brought to mind the New Testament story in which Jesus praises the Samaritan who offers aid to the man robbed by thieves. The “good” people of the day had offered no help.

Now we read that today’s “good Samaritans,” who leave water along the Mexico-U.S. border to aid migrants risking death in the desert to reach a better life in the United States, are facing prison time.

With other members of All Souls Unitarian Church in the District, I also crossed that desert border last fall. We observed water bottles left at occasional oases by today’s good Samaritans. Some had been smashed, whether by vandals or by U.S. Border Patrol agents. We also saw small crosses planted beside the road where would-be migrants had died. We Americans need to ask ourselves which is the crime — crossing a line from Mexico to land that, after all, was once part of Mexico? Or stealing water from impoverished families, who may die of thirst?

Carl Proper, Bethesda