Lawrence H. Summers’s attack on “modern monetary theory” (MMT), “Beware the theory of a free lunch” [op-ed, March 5], was unfair.

He suggested MMT’s proponents are oblivious to possible inflation from new government spending, even serious inflation, as occurs in Third World countries. He says the “fringe economists” who have developed MMT make “ludicrous claims that massive spending . . . can be financed by central banks without any burden on the economy.” That is not true. MMT proponents always emphasize the possible burden of inflation from introducing more demand into an economy than its real capacity can handle. Sovereign governments with their own currencies inherently create money as they spend, and don’t depend on taxes or borrowing to spend, but that spending has major effects on the rest of the economy.

MMT authors urge thoughtful advance study whenever major spending programs are proposed. A budget deficit or surplus may be appropriate, depending on economic conditions, but inflation is the only relevant concern when running budget deficits. Mr. Summers can disagree with that conclusion, but it is unfair to suggest that MMT is unconcerned about the economic effects of new government spending.

Nick Estes, Albuquerque