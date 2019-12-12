However, counter to the consensus among U.S. foreign policy officials that Mr. Ignatius reported, the problem with Saudi intelligence is not some failure of “modernizing.” That definition of the problem sanitizes its long record of sophisticated, systematic and brutal suppression of dissent.

No amount of “better management, ethical standards and performance” will end the GIP’s role in undermining human rights in Saudi Arabia and threatening international security. It will continue to do what Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directs it to do, “modern” or not. The fundamental problem is the Saudi regime’s commitment to using all of its resources to maintain its power.

We should keep in mind that throughout the world highly “modern” intelligence agencies have effectively been used to block democratic change.

Paul W. Kingston, Charlottesville

