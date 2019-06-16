The June 13 editorial on Moldova, “A fragile fight against corruption,” was spot on. The crucial issue in Moldova is not Kremlin influence but respect of free elections and rule of law.

The new coalition contains a pro-Russian party, but it also contains the most pro-Western forces in Moldovan politics. There have been pro-Kremlin parties in power in Moldova before. Communists ruled from 2001 to 2009 but peacefully relinquished power when they lost the July 2009 elections.

Until Friday, the outgoing ruling Democratic Party of Moldova was the only one not to do so in the short history of post-Soviet independent Moldova. The new coalition deserves the wholehearted support of Moldova’s friends in the United States who hope for real progress and prosperity in that country.

William H. Hill, Falls Church

The writer, a global fellow at the Kennan Institute, is a retired Foreign Service officer who served two terms as head of mission in Moldova from 1999 to 2006.