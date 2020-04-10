I will be at the polls on Nov. 3 no matter what. But people, especially those more vulnerable to illness, should not have to choose between exercising their right to vote and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended best practices to avoid serious illness.

Christine Webber, Reston

In the United States, about 70 percent of fire and rescue services are provided by unpaid volunteer organizations. I hope Congress remembers to include these essential services if it passes more aid.

The fire department in my own small community, the Faber Volunteer Fire Department, for which I am fire chief, responds to about 100 car accidents annually, and another 100 fire, search and rescue and public service calls. Twenty-five percent of our $40,000 annual budget comes from local fundraising, which shrinks with the economy. Boot drives and bake sales are currently not an option.

Keeping fire departments and rescue squads in operation has always been vital in this country, and it behooves Congress to understand that most of America is dependent on them.

In the same breath, I thank both the federal and state governments for the financial support they already give us — and The Post for the many letters and editorials from which I derive encouragement and comfort.

Raymond Cook, Faber, Va.

The April 8 editorial on the removal of the head of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, “Another blow to oversight,” rightly decried President Trump’s so-far successful attempts to cripple government oversight efforts. There is, however, a solution right at hand should Congress choose to avail itself: the Government Accountability Office.

The GAO, a legislative branch agency, is already in the business of auditing government spending. It is generally well-regarded by members of Congress and is as independent as any government agency can be in these contentious times. Best of all, its head, the comptroller general of the United States, has a fixed term and cannot be fired by the president. In the next relief bill, Congress should amend the oversight provisions and give the operational responsibility to the GAO.

Mark Nadel, Chevy Chase

The writer was director of national and public health issues at the Government Accountability

Office from 1990 to 1995.

The April 8 Health & Science article “Who gets a shot at life if hospitals run short of ventilators?” depicted the grim battlefield-like choices that our health-care workers are forced to make to fight covid-19.

Unfortunately, our medical providers are without the physical or mental armor they need, which exposes them to psychological trauma and moral injury when they must make decisions about who lives and who dies. We must do more to protect our health-care providers from the emotional guilt and shame of perceived moral failure inflicted by impossible health-care choices.

Our hospital leaders must develop strong organizational strategies to bolster protective protocols, spread the workload and support self-care for the caregivers. Health-care workers need the latitude to show vulnerability in safe and constructive ways.

These dedicated healers are risking their lives every time they walk into the hospital. We must spare no effort to protect their physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Wayne Jonas, Alexandria

The writer, executive director of Samueli Integrative Health Programs, is retired from the Army Medical Corps, a practicing medical doctor, and author of “How Healing Works.”



Regarding the April 8 front-page article “Covid-19 killing black Americans at alarming rate, Post study shows”:

Black Americans have made up a large percentage of people who die from the disease. The prevalence of chronic conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, contributes to the increased risk of coronavirus-related deaths for blacks; however, the cause of these disparities is much more complex.

Health is impacted by several factors, including access to care, adequate housing, education, employment and a stable income. The high mortality rates of covid-19 are often occurring in communities where many black, Hispanic and Latino individuals struggle to meet some of these basic needs. Working remotely is a luxury not easily afforded by everyone, especially when a paycheck is not guaranteed. Social distancing is harder when relying on public transportation or living in crowded conditions, such as prisons or shelters.

The reported rates of covid-19 may underestimate the true numbers given barriers to care populations that further limit testing. Obtaining care for chronic conditions may also be challenging in a pandemic, potentially increasing the risk for non-covid-19-related deaths. This makes it difficult to truly understand the impact of covid-19 on communities of color.

We need socio-demographic data about who is tested, affected and dies from covid-19. This includes data by race, ethnicity, gender, income, insurance status and census tract. Data helps us develop a better response to the current pandemic as well as prepare for future threats.