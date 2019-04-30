I thank Josh Shapiro, the attorney general of Pennsylvania, for his thoughtful April 25 Thursday Opinion essay, “Abuse victims deserve the same response as Notre Dame.” I wondered how long it would take for someone to at last consider that humanity is more important than any building, no matter how historic and beautiful, even Notre Dame Cathedral. Mr. Shapiro concentrated on the pervasive sexual abuse of children by officials with the Catholic Church and how, even now, the church is trying to avoid responsibility, especially financial.

When Notre Dame burned, almost instantly hundreds of millions of euros were pledged to rebuild it. Raising money to help humanity in any capacity to progress and flourish seems to be a different story.

Maybe Notre Dame should be razed and the space turned into a memorial to the children all over the world who had their lives ruined by priests.

Christina Kennedy, McLean