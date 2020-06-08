As a member of a group more potentially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus (those age 65 or older), I thought it important for me to vote by mail in last week’s elections for health reasons. Therefore, I applied for a mail-in ballot months ago. About a week before the election, I realized I had not received my ballot, so I contacted the Montgomery County Board of Elections. It claimed to have emailed me a ballot, but I could not find it in my inbox or spam folder. It then promised to mail me a ballot, which I still have not received.

On Election Day, I got an email from the post office saying it had tried to deliver my ballot on Saturday, but it “could not access the delivery location.” That is nonsense. There was no obstruction, and I received my usual mail delivery that day. The post office promised to deliver the ballot on June 3, which was the day after the election and too late to vote. I contacted the Board of Elections again, on Election Day, and someone there promised to email me my ballot. It never arrived. I also contacted Rep. David Trone’s (D-Md.) office, but no one there was able or willing to help. 

Our democracy loses its legitimacy when voting is suppressed.

Roland T. Rust, Bethesda