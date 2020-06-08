On Election Day, I got an email from the post office saying it had tried to deliver my ballot on Saturday, but it “could not access the delivery location.” That is nonsense. There was no obstruction, and I received my usual mail delivery that day. The post office promised to deliver the ballot on June 3, which was the day after the election and too late to vote. I contacted the Board of Elections again, on Election Day, and someone there promised to email me my ballot. It never arrived. I also contacted Rep. David Trone’s (D-Md.) office, but no one there was able or willing to help.
Our democracy loses its legitimacy when voting is suppressed.
Roland T. Rust, Bethesda