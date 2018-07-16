Regarding the July 3 Metro article “ Floreen may upend Montgomery County race ”:

It is ludicrous to characterize phenomenally prosperous Montgomery County as some backwater imperiled by county executive Democratic primary victor Marc Elrich for which Nancy Floreen must abruptly ride to the rescue. Though Ms. Floreen enjoyed four terms of incumbency, she implausibly declared this year that “I personally took to heart the term limits vote of 2016. . . . That’s why I’m dismayed three of my colleagues are running for basically a promotion.” She hardly seems averse to a promotion now.

The wails and travails bemoaned by developers’ lobbyists are belied by such thriving shopping destinations as Westfield Montgomery, Westfield Wheaton and Kentlands. Great edifices rise from the ground in Silver Spring, Wheaton and Bethesda. This is hardly a jurisdiction in decay.

As to transportation, when in 2006 I inquired of the council as to whether shuttles might be considered in Gaithersburg or Germantown, Ms. Floreen declared, “Bus service is expensive to operate. . . . We simply cannot afford to provide shuttles — free or otherwise — where the existing density will not justify it.” Yet no transit system is ever sustained by mere “fares.” Could we “afford” the extravagant erection of the Intercounty Connector? Ms. Floreen and her lobbyists lauded the supposed potential of that vast asphalt expanse, but it remains today a veritable ghost highway.

I was and am grateful for the opportunity to vote for Mr. Elrich.

Dave O'Connell, Gaithersburg