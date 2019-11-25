Mr. Elrich’s objection to the COG household income projections was not referring to the type of people he would like in his backyard but to the type of employers we would like to welcome, which are not those that pay poverty wages. Mr. Elrich is employing a strategy from David Blair — his primary opponent, whom The Post endorsed — in growing the tax base with high-wage jobs.
A long-term subsidy to landlords and developers based on an acceptance that companies will continue to pay their workers poorly is neither sustainable nor progressive.
Mr. Elrich should instead be commended for his efforts to improve the business climate in ways that are not at the expense of labor.
Helen E. Burns, Takoma Park