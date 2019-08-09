Regarding the Aug. 8 front-page article “In Maryland, honors work for all pupils sparks debate”:

Once again, Montgomery County Public Schools officials have failed to ask the students, the ones most affected by this change to honors-only classes, what they want. To the best of my knowledge, such officials made the decision for us without making an effort to ask our thoughts or opinions on the subject.

We are the ones taking the classes, the ones forced to accept the changes they make to our school system. Please let us have a voice.

Indigo Sharp, Takoma Park

