Early voting sites shorten lines. That is why two of my board colleagues, Elisse Barnes and Alan Bano, and I proposed — and the county executive, Montgomery County Council and several state legislators support — putting a 12th early voting site at White Oak, where we had the longest wait times in the last election, and where a large number of residents rely on public transportation, making it time-consuming and challenging for them to travel to other early voting sites.

Some of our colleagues in the majority, who argued that adding an early voting center is too expensive, now say if the legislature adds one in White Oak, it also should add one in North Potomac. However, most of the residents there have cars and, more important, had Election Day wait times of less than 15 minutes. We believe the allocation of scarce resources should match the demonstrated need, which is much greater in White Oak. We believe that most Montgomery County residents would support fiscally responsible spending to add an early voting center to address proven voting inequities.