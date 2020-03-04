I read with incredulity the March 1 Metro article “Fallen glass in Bethesda hasn’t been investigated.” Months after glass pellets fell from three buildings just blocks apart in downtown Bethesda, Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) denied responsibility for determining whether a broader problem exists.

DPS noted its responsibility goes only as far as ensuring the buildings’ management fix the problem, and that “DPS doesn’t have the resources to do an investigation and put the dots together.”

Isn’t that an essential role of government — to connect the dots and implement solutions when dangerous incidents happen multiple times across multiple properties and businesses? Residents rely on government to look out for the public good of communities under its jurisdiction. If the county department that enforces building codes denies responsibility, whom could Montgomery County’s citizens rely on for fixing what the county itself has declared to be a public safety issue?

Kitty Hsu Dana, Bethesda