Officials counted on reimbursement for most of that outlay from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and initially the county said the bonuses would be paid only through June. But now it is unclear how much FEMA will cover, and there is no end date for the bonuses, which amount to $4 million for each two-week pay period. By next spring they will have cost Montgomery roughly $100 million, a sizable sum, given that the county’s roughly $5.9 billion operating budget is already strained by a projected revenue shortfall this year of $190 million.

County employees deserve to be paid well; some, especially emergency workers, have taken extra risks in carrying out their duties during the pandemic. At the same time, Montgomery taxpayers deserve to know how the county justifies bonus pay that is at least double the amount per pay period, and has already lasted much longer, than that provided by other local jurisdictions, including D.C. or the state of Maryland. Where frontline workers in other localities were receiving a couple of hundred dollars in extra pay, and many jurisdictions halted the payments after a few months, many Montgomery workers are getting several times that much in bonuses every 80-hour pay period — up to $800 — with no end in sight.

Mr. Elrich contends that Montgomery employees were entitled to the bonus pay under a previously negotiated labor agreement; he argued that his union allies actually cut the county a break by not demanding more. In fact, as analyst Adam Pagnucco reported on the Seventh State political blog, the agreement cited by Mr. Elrich refers explicitly to bonuses during snowstorms and other short-term weather emergencies, not indefinite differential pay in a pandemic.

How will Mr. Elrich pay the bill? Will he raid the county’s reserves, thus jeopardizing Montgomery’s bond rating and, in the process, its ability to borrow cheaply? Will he divert funds from the county’s allocation of federal Cares Act funds, which might otherwise go to support floundering small businesses or individuals struggling to pay rent?

Ultimately, county taxpayers may be on the hook for much or most of the tens of millions of dollars Mr. Elrich is dispensing. Unlike the federal government, Montgomery cannot print money; it will be drawn from some other local government priority. County residents should know more.