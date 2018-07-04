Regarding the June 30 Metro article “Montgomery Democrats seek unity, and a victor”:

The county executive election in Montgomery County revealed an ongoing split in the electorate between the developer and the neighborhood activist, each side always suspicious and doubting the opposition’s good faith. Ranked-choice voting would not eliminate this tension, which has been a part of Montgomery County political culture for generations.

If Marc Elrich wins the county executive race, a pro-development Montgomery County Council creates an opportunity to build real consensus. With each side having a seat, we could stop viewing development as a zero-sum game and create public policy with true majority support — all the way to building Amazon’s second headquarters.

A change in how we vote would not address the underlying tensions in our county. We need a true consensus on how to move forward, and wishing all the political power to one side would not bring the electoral peace we need to build a better future in Montgomery County.