In his June 4 Local Opinions essay, “Montgomery County pledges changes to help end racial injustice,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said of the police killings of Robert White and Finan Berhe, “one wonders what might have been done to de-escalate the situations.”

White, a black man with a mental disability, was walking in his own neighborhood on June 11, 2018. An officer pursued and questioned White and pointed his gun, threatened, seized, provoked and shot him.

Berhe was shot and killed a month ago, also in his own neighborhood, by an officer responding to a call who allegedly failed to engage de-escalation techniques.

In 2018 and 2019, more than 50 percent of misdemeanor-related arrests were of black people, who constitute less than 20 percent of the county’s population. A staggering discrepancy.

Montgomery County’s police, corrections and sheriff’s budget for fiscal 2021 is more than $386 million. The mental health budget is $45 million. If Mr. Elrich wanted change, the budget would reflect it.

In Montgomery County, we have an opportunity to create budgets that build safer communities, institute accountability and help people with disabilities when distressed instead of resorting to violence. We can do this only if we choose to revamp and build new institutions and, above all, prioritize our communities. Mr. Elrich, we can do far more. 

Issa Al Aweel, Silver Spring

The writer, a lawyer, represents the family
of Robert White in their wrongful-death lawsuit against Montgomery County. 

Carlean Ponder, Silver Spring

The writer is an activist with the
ACLU of Maryland, Montgomery County Chapter.