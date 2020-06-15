Berhe was shot and killed a month ago, also in his own neighborhood, by an officer responding to a call who allegedly failed to engage de-escalation techniques.
In 2018 and 2019, more than 50 percent of misdemeanor-related arrests were of black people, who constitute less than 20 percent of the county’s population. A staggering discrepancy.
Montgomery County’s police, corrections and sheriff’s budget for fiscal 2021 is more than $386 million. The mental health budget is $45 million. If Mr. Elrich wanted change, the budget would reflect it.
In Montgomery County, we have an opportunity to create budgets that build safer communities, institute accountability and help people with disabilities when distressed instead of resorting to violence. We can do this only if we choose to revamp and build new institutions and, above all, prioritize our communities. Mr. Elrich, we can do far more.
Issa Al Aweel, Silver Spring
The writer, a lawyer, represents the family
of Robert White in their wrongful-death lawsuit against Montgomery County.
Carlean Ponder, Silver Spring
The writer is an activist with the
ACLU of Maryland, Montgomery County Chapter.