HERE IS how admissions to Montgomery County’s middle school magnet programs used to work. Parents would have to know about the programs, decide whether they wanted their child to apply, fill out the application, get teacher recommendations and — if really motivated — pay for test prep that, in some cases, was provided by the very teachers who taught at the special schools.

Here is how it works now: The school system checks the records of all fifth-graders, identifies students performing above grade level and notifies parents that, unless they opt out, their child will be tested for possible placement in a magnet.

The change has resulted in far more students being considered for the coveted school spots, which is good. Likewise, efforts by the school system to develop student talent earlier and expand enrichment classes to schools other than those housing the magnet programs should be applauded. Unfortunately, Montgomery’s efforts have become ensnared in the Trump administration’s assault on affirmative action. Federal education officials are investigating complaints from Asian American parents that the new process unlawfully uses race as a factor and discriminates against their children. The U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, The Post’s Donna St. George reported, notified parents in March it would look into possible discrimination, but said that “in no way” suggests it has decided the merits of the allegations.

The number of Asian American students invited into the programs at Eastern Middle School and Takoma Park Middle School are down — 69 in 2018 compared to 113 in 2016 — but Montgomery officials make a convincing argument that it is the result not of discrimination but, rather, a larger, more diverse applicant pool in which Asian American students were no longer the dominant demographic group. In 2016, a total of 550 students were considered for admission at Eastern and 790 were considered for admission at Takoma Park, compared with the 3,989 students in 2018 who were tapped to take a cognitive skills assessment. The subsequent selection process, in which students were reviewed up to four times, was race-blind, name-blind and school-blind. The new system resulted in a bump in the number of African American, Hispanic and economically challenged students, but the largest increase was among white students.

No doubt there is room for improvement in the fledgling system. “We had an imperfect process and we have a not-so-perfect process now,” acknowledged Maria Navarro, the system’s chief academic officer. Complaints about the lack of transparency need to be addressed with more sharing of information, both with individual parents and the community. Additional advanced classes are needed in more middle schools to accommodate the students who miss out on magnet-program placement as the result of criteria that take into account the academic peer group of a student’s home school. Officials argue that gifted students who have similarly gifted classmates are in less need of a magnet program; if that is to become reality, advanced classes must be added at their home schools.